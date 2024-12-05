Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts Iran’s Khuzestan

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute at Tehran University, a series of earthquakes occurred on Thursday morning in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan.

The first powerful tremor struck Haftgol at 7:32 AM local time, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The quake's epicenter was located at a longitude of 49.487 degrees and a latitude of 31.693 degrees.

A second earthquake, measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, occurred at 8:20 AM, also at a depth of 10 kilometers. This was followed by a third quake at 8:22 AM, which registered a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale.

The report indicates that the area experienced a total of 11 tremors between 7:32 and 9:08 AM. The strongest quake reached a magnitude of 5.6, while the smallest recorded was 2.5.

The tremors were felt in several cities across Khuzestan, including Ahvaz, Masjedsoleyman, Bavi, Hamidiyeh, and Shushtar.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or damage to property.

3266**4353