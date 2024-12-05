Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

At least 10 people were killed as Israeli missiles destroyed a residential house in Al-Nafaq area in Sheikh Radwan district in Gaza City on Thursday.

The Zionist regime also bombarded a residential camp in Al-Mawasi district, west of the city of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to a report by Aljazeera news channel on Thursday, Israeli forces bombed the so-called “safe zone” in Gaza’s al-Mawasi, killing at least 20 people and wounding dozens more.

Rescue workers pulled burned bodies from the site of the strike, including the bodies of children.

Israeli forces continued air raids on southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, claiming an attack on what it called a launchpad in the Majdal Zoun area.

