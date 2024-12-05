Russian president hails growing economic cooperation with Iran

Putin made the remarks during a plenary session of the 15th VTB Russia Calling! Investment Forum being held in Moscow with its main theme “The Future of Capital and the Capital of the Future.

Currently, good projects in the fields of logistics, energy, industrial and security cooperation between the two countries are being implemented," Putin said while referring to Russia’s growing partnership with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to cooperation with Iran in the field of transportation, the Russian President also said that the North-South Corridor is currently in operation and the volume of transportation through this corridor is gradually increasing.

He also expressed hope that Russia and Iran will sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement during the upcoming visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow.

Putin also mentioned Iran's request for observer membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and said: "Moscow welcomes Tehran's desire to interact more with this union."

Earlier on Monday, during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Putin hailed bilateral relations between Moscow and Tehran and expressed hope that their cooperation will boost further after inking the Tehran-Moscow Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement.

The Kremlin spokesman also said on Tuesday that preparations for Pezeshkian’s visit are underway, but the timing has not yet been fixed.

Russia and Iran do not want to delay the signing of the bilateral strategic partnership agreement, Dmitry Peskov emphasized.

