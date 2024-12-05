MSF criticizes Israeli storming of West Bank hospital

According to IRNA citing the Quds Press news agency on Thursday morning, the MSF statement condemned the Israeli raid on the hospital in the city of Tubas.

Based on information collected by the teams of Doctors Without Borders, Israeli army soldiers raided Turkish hospital, opened fire inside it, arrested its staff, threatened patients, and damaged its emergency room, the statement said.

The organization continued in its statement that five medical staff were arrested and one person was injured during the raid and that some medics were interrogated at gunpoint and the patients were told not to move or they would be shot and killed.

The attack came after Israeli warplanes killed two Palestinians and wounded a third after hitting their vehicle near the town of Aqaba, north of Tubas on Wednesday.

Bystanders and ambulances were able to pull the bodies of the deceased from inside the vehicle and transported them with the wounded person to the Turkish hospital. But the Zionist army later stormed it in an attempt to confiscate the bodies and arrest the wounded.

Like other critical Palestinian infrastructures, hospitals remain the prime target of the Zionist regime in its aggression in the West Bank or in the ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The regime’s army, with tacit support of the United States and some European countries, has been continuing its attacks on the Gaza Strip for nearly 15 months, with warplanes bombing even areas near hospitals.

The Israeli military has besieged and raided at least 10 hospitals, destroying or damaging several of them in Gaza over the past one year under false pretexts that facilities being used by resistance fighters.

According to the World Health Organization, there are no fully functional hospitals in all of Gaza – just 16 out of 39 hospitals are partly operational today.

