Fatah, Hamas agree on post-war administration mechanism for Gaza: Report

The document outlined the work of a committee responsible for the governance of civil affairs in the Gaza Strip, the channel said in a report on Wednesday.

According to the agreement, the “Community Support Committee in the Gaza Strip” which works under the supervision of the Palestinian government will be in charge of civil affairs in the besieged territory.

As per the document, the committee will be subordinate to the Palestinian political leadership in the occupied West Bank, occupied al-Quds, and in the Gaza Strip, meaning that Gaza will not be cut off from other Palestinian territories in the future.

The parties also agreed that the committee will be comprised of 10 to 15 members, including independent and specialized Palestinian individuals.

Moreover, the committee will be responsible for governing all civil affairs in the Gaza Strip, while advancing the interests of Palestinian citizens in all fields.

