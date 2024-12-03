Netanyahu's government committing war crimes in Gaza: Sanders

"Former Israeli Defense Minister Yaalon is right," Sanders wrote on his X account on Monday, referring to comments made by Ya’alon earlier this week.

"Netanyahu's government is committing war crimes & ethnic cleansing in Gaza ... You don't fight terrorism by starving people & killing tens of thousands of civilians," he added.

The senator expressed hope that more Israeli military leaders would join Ya’alon in speaking up against Israeli crimes in Gaza.

Ya’alon said on Sunday that Israel has been committing “ethnic cleansing” in the north of Gaza.

“I speak on behalf of the commanders serving in northern Gaza, where war crimes are being committed," he said.

He also criticized Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, saying that Smotrich “is proud of the opportunity to reduce the population of Gaza by half and has no moral issue with causing the death of two million Gazans”.

