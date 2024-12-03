UN chief ‘alarmed’ by escalation of violence in Syria: Spox

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, in a statement on Monday local time said that Guterres called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and reminded all parties of their obligations under international law, including humanitarian law, and called for return to the political process in line with Security Council Resolution 2254.

Referring to the attack by the terrorist group Tahrir al-Sham (former Jabhat al-Nusra), the UN spokesman added: "There are reports of civilian casualties, the displacement of tens of thousands of people, damage to civilian infrastructure, and disruption of humanitarian services and assistance”

He called on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructures while creating a safe passage for those fleeing the fighting.

Dujarric stressed that Syrians have endured nearly 14 years of conflict and they deserve a political future that brings peace and bloodshed.

The spokesman also said that aid operations by Un agencies and their humanitarian partners in parts of Aleppo, Idlib and Hama have been largely suspended due to security concerns.

He emphasized however that the UN is committed to its presence and delivery and is working on assessing the situation and expanding humanitarian response as soon as possible.

Terrorist groups launched a massive attack on Syrian army positions in the northwest, west and southwest of Aleppo on Wednesday, with the support of some countries and the arrival of fresh foreign forces.

The terror resurgence and attacks violated the ceasefire agreement concluded in 2020 because the targeted areas are covered by the "de-escalation" agreement signed with the guarantee of Turkey, Iran and Russia in Astana.

4399