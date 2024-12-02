President Pezeshkian reaffirms Iran’s support for Syria

During a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad on Monday, the Iranian president reiterated his country's readiness to assist Syria in overcoming its ongoing crisis, expressing confidence in Damascus' ability to prevail Zionist conspiracies aimed at destabilizing the country.

He also underscored Iran's proactive monitoring of developments in Syria and its diplomatic efforts to foster regional unity against terrorism, stressing Tehran’s commitment to thwart Zionist attempts to disrupt Muslim solidarity and spread insecurity in the region through collaboration with Islamic nations.

The Syrian president, in response, praised Iran's enduring support. "Iran stood by us during the harshest years of war, when others abandoned us, and continues to uphold this honorable stance," Assad remarked.

Referring to ongoing terrorist activities in northern Syria, Assad blamed the US and the Zionist regime of orchestrating efforts to fragment Syria and establish a proxy country in northern Syria to serve their interests.

Assad also emphasized the role of the Axis of Resistance in countering Western influence in the region, adding that if this axis falters, no regional nation will remain unaffected by the consequences.

He stressed that victory is "our only option as the Axis of Resistance” who will achieve it with support from regional countries, including Iran.

