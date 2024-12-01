Iran increases number of flights to Abu Musa island

Abdolrasoul Daryaei, the Director General of the Hormizgan Governor's Office for the Coordination of Island Development Affairs, announced on Sunday that a new plane was added to Iran Air's fleet in Bandar Abbas on November 30, 2024, which will increase the weekly flights from Bandar Abbas to Abu Musa island to seven, enabling weekday travel to the island.

Currently, four flights are being operated by Karoon, Pars Air, and Iran Air, he added.

Daryaei emphasized the significance of the three Iranian islands and the importance of facilitating access to Abu Musa island, noting that persistent efforts have enabled them to secure a special budget aimed at improving travel options for residents to Abu Musa island.

Furthermore, he highlighted that a special classification for Abu Musa island, under the title "Providing Services and Developing the Infrastructure of Abu Musa", has been included in the budget bill for 1403, which will allocate the necessary funding to enhance air and sea transportation to Abu Musa island.

Abu Musa County, which includes Abu Musa, Lesser Tunb, Greater Tunb, Siri, Lesser Farvar, and Greater Farvar islands is among the most beautiful places in Iran. It is called the shining gem of the Persian Gulf.

Due to its geographical position, Abu Musa is a strategic county as it is near international waters, and the shipping of vessels destined for the Persian Gulf littoral countries highlights its importance.

3266**2050