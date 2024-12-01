Zionists have committed war crimes in northern Gaza: Israeli ex-defense minister

“I speak on behalf of the commanders serving in northern Gaza, where war crimes are being committed,” Ya’alon was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera on Sunday .

Ya’alon reiterated his criticism of Israeli policies for northern Gaza, maintaining he stance that Israel has been committing “ethnic cleansing” in the region.

He also criticized Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, saying that Smotrich “is proud of the opportunity to reduce the population of Gaza by half and has no moral issue with causing the death of two million Gazans”.

The war has also left at least 44,382 people dead and 105,142 others injured in Gaza, according to the latest figures announced by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Despite the high number of casualties, the regime has not achieved its stated goals of annihilating the Hamas resistance movement and releasing captives held in Gaza.

7129**9417