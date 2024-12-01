IPC lets Iran Paralympic thrower to attend next int'l games

The IPC make the decision after the issue was pursued by Iran’s National Paralympic Committee, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Despite his record throw of 47.64m at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, held between August 28 and September 8, Beit Sayah was disqualified due to displaying a religious flag during his victory celebration.

Following his disqualification, his gold medal was presented to his Indian rival, who had a record of 47.32m.

Regarding his action, Beit Sayah told reporters that he had displayed a religious flag during his victory celebration at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, but it did nor raise any issues.

He stated that the flag he raised after winning the competition reflected his sincere religious beliefs and was not meant to insult anyone or any group.

Social media users and prominent political and cultural figures in Iran criticized the decision to disqualify Beit Sayah, asserting that the athlete had the right to express his religious enthusiasm after winning the gold medal.

