Iran envoy slams some regional countries' support for terrorist groups in Syria

Referring to the recent developments in Syria’s northwestern city of Idlib, Akbari said on Sunday that the terrorists had planned their attacks a long ago using modern equipment, drones and artillery fire while waging psychological operations as well.

The ambassador expressed regret over what he described as the destructive role of some regional countries in supporting those groups in Syrian cities of Hama and Idlib, and causing war and bloodshed in the region.

He also pointed to the role of European countries in the Syria developments, saying that those countries’ connection with the terrorist groups currently active in Syria is clearly evident as they back and guide those groups.

The Iranian ambassador further explained that the groups have become united following their clashes in the days leading up to their attacks in northwest Syria.

He noted that Western states are not the only supporters of these groups and other countries back them as well, adding that the support is because of hostility towards the Syrian government.

