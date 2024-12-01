Iran will firmly support Syria against terrorists: Araghchi

Araghchi was speaking to reporters on Sunday, on the sidelines of the Navy Day ceremony on Kish Island.

“Today, I am leaving for Damascus to convey the message of the Islamic Republic to the Syrian government. We firmly support the Syrian army and government,” he said.

He further said Iran sees no difference between the Zionist regime and the Takfiri terrorists, and added, “We believe that after the Zionist regime's failure, the enemy is trying to implement its sinister plots of destabilizing the region through these terrorist groups.”

The Syrian army will once again be victorious over these terrorist groups as in the past, he asserted.

‘Diplomacy cannot succeed without battlefield’

Addressing the ceremony, Araghchi underscored the inseparable link between diplomacy and the battlefield, stating that diplomacy alone cannot achieve its objectives without strong domestic foundations.

He stressed his reliance on Iran’s military, cultural, historical, and popular strengths as a diplomat.

“Although diplomacy is a less costly and more efficient path to achieving goals, it must be rooted in internal power. Without national elements of strength, diplomacy cannot succeed,” he remarked.

Referring to the volatile situation in West Asia, the foreign minister warned of emerging threats, including extremist forces.

“We are facing new conspiracies in the region, one of which is the movements of Takfiri forces. Recent developments show that these terrorist groups operate under the command of the United States,” he said.

Highlighting Iran’s military power, Araghchi declared, “Today, we stand at 100% military preparedness. We have seen how, during times of heightened threats against our nation, the power of our armed forces has dashed the hopes of our enemies, and it will continue to do so.”

He also emphasized Iran’s deep-rooted history, adding, “We are a great nation with an ancient history. Our enemies should know that they are incapable against this nation.”

