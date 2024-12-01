Dec 1, 2024, 12:19 PM
Foreign delegations arrive in Iran's Mashhad to attend ECO meeting

Mashhad, IRNA – Two foreign expert delegations have arrived in the country's northeastern city of Mashhad to participate in the 28th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries, says an official from Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Khorasan Razavi province.

Ahmad Masoumifar told IRNA on Sunday that delegations from Türkiye and Azerbaijan arrived at Mashhad International Airport today.

He said the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are expected to arrive in Mashhad today, with other foreign delegations arriving in the holy city tomorrow.

The 28th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the ECO member countries will be held on December 2-3 with some 20 delegations in attendance.

The ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. The bloc provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

