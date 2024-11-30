Iran, India, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan discuss facilitating transit through Chabahar port

According to the Iran Ports and Maritime Organization, the third joint working group was held in Mumbai, India, with the presence of Hossein Shahdadi, the Deputy Director of Port and Economic Affairs of Chabahar,

The participants discussed the capacity and infrastructure of transportation and the obstacles in this field.

Presenting the necessary proposals to facilitate commercial transactions through Chabahar was also on the agenda of the meeting. Transportation and transit of goods from Chabahar were also discussed.

Officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India, along with ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Iran in India, and Indian diplomats attended the event.

