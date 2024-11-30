Iranian expats urged to stay away from protest scenes in Georgian capital

The diplomatic mission warned on Friday, "We advise all dear compatriots to avoid approaching protest scenes for their own health and safety and to maintain communication with the embassy."

According to the statement, Iranian expatriates can contact the consular section of the embassy via phone at +9955322913656 or by email at consulate@iran.ge.

Georgian protesters and police clashed in Tbilisi early Friday following the government's decision to suspend negotiations for European Union membership until 2028.

The British daily newspaper The Guardian reported that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia announced that three police officers were injured in these clashes, two of whom were hospitalized.

The police used water cannons, pepper spray, and tear gas to disperse the protesters, while masked demonstrators attempted to approach the parliament building.

Before the clashes began, thousands of EU-supporting protesters blocked streets in the capital.

4208**9417