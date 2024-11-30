Aleppo has not fallen to terrorists; Syria is stronger: Iran’s envoy

Mojtaba Amani dismissed on Friday rumors circulating on social media that the terrorists have captured Aleppo, attributing such claims to a "cyber army" spreading false information.

“If the terrorists think they can repeat the events of the early 2010s in Aleppo, they are mistaken,” he said. “The Syrian government is now stronger, and the Russian government is more determined to defend Syria. The Resistance Front and Iran also continue to support the Syrian government and its people.”

He explained that terrorist groups in Syria believed the war against the Zionist regime had weakened the Resistance Front and Hezbollah.

“The terrorists think they can succeed at this stage, but I doubt they will even secure a relative victory,” Amani said.

He also highlighted US collaboration with the terrorist groups, saying, “In recent years, the US has supplied them with new weapons, and Turkey’s borders have remained open to them. Currently, the Syrian army is directly engaged with these groups and has somewhat managed to stop their advances.”

The Iranian ambassador added that the developments will likely strengthen the Syrian government’s resolve to eliminate the presence of terrorist groups in some of the Arab country’s regions.

On Wednesday, the terrorists launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria.

The Syrian military announced on Friday that its forces had managed to kill and injure hundreds of the terrorists during defensive and retaliatory operations in the Arab country’s north.

Amani also said that these developments would likely strengthen the Syrian Government's resolve to eliminate terror groups in certain regions, adding that probably, Syria would probably no longer trust previous agreements, such as the one between Russia and Turkiye.

