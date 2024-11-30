Nov 30, 2024, 10:15 AM
Iran’s deputy FM holds talks with Tatarstan officials

Iran’s deputy FM holds talks with Tatarstan officials

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh has held talks with the authorities of Tatarstan, Russia, and inaugurated the new building of the Iranian consulate in Kazan, the capital of the republic.

Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin, the consuls general residing in Kazan, and other officials of the Republic of Tatarstan, participated in the inauguration ceremony on Friday.

Jalalzadeh also met with Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Meanwhile, Jalalzadeh referred to the cultural commonality of the two countries, stressing the importance of developing bilateral relations, especially in the cultural and economic fields.

Minnikhanov expressed regret for the accident at Kazan Federal University, hoping that a similar incident would not happen for the citizens of the two countries.

On November 22, several students studying at Kazan Federal University from different countries, including Uzbekistan, China, Iran, and Turkmenistan, went to the university's Visa Extension Department to renew their visas. An argument broke out among some students, leading the police to be called in. The quarrel continued, and police beat the Iranian students and arrested two of them.

