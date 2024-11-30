Moroccans hold nationwide rallies in support of Gaza

The rallies, held on Friday, drew thousands of people to the streets, who chanted slogans against Israel and called for an end to the genocidal war on Gaza.

According to Turkish media, the protests called “Friday of Al-Aqsa Storm” were also aimed at opposing US support for the Tel Aviv regime.

The demonstrators chanted slogans condemning the blockade of Gaza and the massacre of civilians, waving Palestinian flags and keffiyeh, a symbol of Palestinians and their resistance.

Various cities in Morocco, especially the capital Rabat, have witnessed pro-Palestine protests over the past year.

More than 149,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children, have been killed and injured since the Israeli regime, backed by the US, has launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

