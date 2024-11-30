Hamas calls for swift international action to end Gaza genocidal war

In a statement issued late on Friday, Hamas urged the international community, the UN and other related bodies to immediately step in to break the siege on northern Gaza, bring rescue teams into the region, and end the genocide against the Palestinians, according to Palestinian media reports.

Hamas announced that the Zionist regime had committed another crime by bombing houses in the city of Beit Lahiya area in the north, killing nearly 70 civilians, including women and children.

Referring to the continuation of heavy enemy attacks in the northern strip, which is accompanied by a complete blockade of the region, the movement stressed that the Zionist regime has prevented food, water and medicine from entering the region and continues its atrocities against the Gazans.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has earlier announced that over 1,000 medical personnel have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza over the past year.

The death toll from Israel's relentless assaults on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has risen to 44,363. More than 105,000 others have been injured too.

