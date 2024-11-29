Iran, E3 agreed to continue diplomatic talks: Diplomat

"Another round of candid discussions with PDs of Fr, Ger and UK," Gharibabadi wrote on his X account on Friday.

"We discussed and took stock of recent bilateral, regional and international developments, particularly nuclear and sanctions-lifting issues," he added.

"We are firmly committed to pursuing the interests of our people, and our preference is the path of dialogue and engagement," he noted.

"It was agreed to continue diplomatic dialogue in near future," he stated.

The meeting of the deputy foreign Ministers of Iran, France, Germany, and the UK was held on Friday to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Earlier November 26, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said that an upcoming meeting between deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European states (France, Germany, and Britain) will be held considering the principles of dignity, wisdom, and expediency emphasized by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

She expressed hope that peace could be established in the region soon and that the genocide would come to an end.

