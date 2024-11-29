Nov 29, 2024, 5:02 PM
Araghchi terms reactivation of terrorists in Syria as US-Zionist plot

Tehran, IRNA—Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described the reactivation of terrorist groups in Syria as a plot orchestrated by the US and the Zionist regime following the regime's defeat in Lebanon and Palestine.

During a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Bassam al-Sabbagh, on Friday, Araghchi discussed the latest developments in Syria and the region.

He reiterated Iran's support for the Syrian government, its people, and the army in their fight against terrorism, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding regional security and stability.

Meanwhile, al-Sabbagh provided a report on the field situation in the northern region of the country following attacks by terrorist groups

He underscored that the Syrian government and its citizens are resolutely standing against these terrorist groups.

