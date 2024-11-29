Hamas calls for global outrage to stop Israeli genocide in Gaza

In a statement on Friday on the occasion of the “International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People”, Hamas urged people worldwide to take to the streets in their capitals on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to protest against the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza, according to the Palestinian press agency Safa.

Hamas expressed appreciation for all the support and efforts directed towards the Palestinian people and their just cause, stating, "We call for an increase in popular movements and solidarity activities with the people of the Gaza Strip in cities and capitals around the world until the aggression and genocide by the Zionist regime comes to an end."

Pointing out that the United Nations General Assembly has designated November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the movement stressed that the arrival of this day reminds once again of the historic responsibility to make serious and effective efforts to stop the Israeli regime's aggression against the Gaza Strip, which is the responsibility of all UN institutions and the international community.

Also, Hamas expressed appreciation for all positions and efforts that support the rights of the Palestinian people and their just cause, while opposing the aggression of the Zionist enemy against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The movement urged the Palestinian people throughout the West Bank, Al-Quds, and the occupied territories to intensify their resistance and struggle against the Israeli occupation regime, calling for a united response to the fascist plans and crimes carried out by extremist elements of this regime against the land of Palestine, its people, and its sacred sites.

