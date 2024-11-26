Iranian FM meets Tunisian, Algerian counterparts in Lisbon

Abbas Araghchi in a meeting with his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar on Tuesday evening, emphasized the need to boost interaction and cooperation among neighboring and Islamic countries.

The two top diplomats also discussed the ways to expand bilateral relations and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

While recalling the principled approach of the Islamic Republic to enhance interaction and cooperation with neighbors and Islamic countries, Araghchi particularly stressed the importance of strengthening unity and promoting collaboration among the members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Araqhchi also pointed to the Zionist regime’s ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people and deadly aggression against Lebanon and other regional countries, emphasizing the need for urgent action by Islamic countries to help end atrocities against the Palestinian and Lebanese nations.

Separately, the Iranian and Algerian foreign ministers sat down on Tuesday evening in the Portuguese city to discuss a wide range of issues of common interest.

Araghchi told Ahmed Attaf about the need of the formation of an Islamic and global coalition to confront the Zionist regime’s aggression against Palestine.

While reviewing the latest status of bilateral ties, the two diplomats also discussed the ways to develop relations between the two countries further in various economic, commercial, cultural and diplomatic fields.

The latest developments in the West Asian region, including the continuation of the genocide in Gaza and the Zionist regime’s aggression against Lebanon were other topics, Araghchi and Attaf focused on.

The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude to Algeria for its principled stance in comprehensively supporting the Palestinian cause, especially in the UN Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

There is a necessity “to create an Islamic and global coalition to confront the Zionist regime’s aggression against Palestine and Lebanon, stop arms sales to the regime, and expel it from the United Nations”, Araghchi stressed, adding that the global action is also needed to “end the impunity of the regime’s leaders” and hold them accountable and punished for crimes they commit internationally.

The Algerian Foreign Minister, for his part, emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral relations between Algiers and Tehran, and echoed Araghchi’s call for greater coordination between Islamic countries to confront the Zionist regime’s expansionist agenda.

4399