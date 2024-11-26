Since the beginning of the genocidal plot in Gaza and the subsequent invasion of Lebanon, the Zionist regime has repeatedly attacked medical centers and doctors and paramedics, and in addition to the complete destruction of many hospitals and the killing of the sick and wounded, hundreds of doctors have been martyred.
Israel's human rights violations in Palestine
Nov 27, 2024, 12:07 AM
News ID: 85672072
Reports of human rights violations against Palestinians by Israel include reports of illegal or random killings, random or unwarranted detention (both of Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territories).
