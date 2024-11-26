Thousands of demonstrators in Spain call for cutting off all ties with Zionist regime

Pro-Palestine protests under the banner "Stop the Genocide in Palestine: End Arms Trade and Relations with Israel" began on Tuesday across Spain and will continue over the coming days.

The demonstrations are organized by the Civil Society Network for Solidarity Against the Occupation of Palestine (RESCOP) and will take place in over 40 locations nationwide through this weekend, including major cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Granada, and Valencia.

Protesters are calling for Spain to sever all relations with Israel.

RESCOP spokesperson Ana Sanchez stated, "We have been intensifying our actions over the past month to halt the arms trade with Israel,", adding, "Thousands of people have been protesting across the country for months and we want the Spanish government to cut diplomatic, economic, and especially military relations with Israel."

“The first step that must be taken is to impose an arms embargo and cancel existing licenses,” Sanchez continued.

She also criticized the suppression of pro-Palestinian protests in some EU countries, remarking, “Israel is an apartheid regime, and one of its main characteristics is silencing critical voices.”

The Zionist regime waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

3266**2050