Iran ends power cuts for households amid increased feedstock at power plants

The announcement followed 16 days of rolling blackouts in the capital Tehran and other big cities as the government struggled to tackle the gas supply imbalance in cold months without reliance on the use of mazut in power plants which is a prime source of air pollution.

Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi stated on Tuesday that fuel reserves for power plants have increased by 3% in recent days. "At present, the capacity of power plants and the national grid, given adequate fuel supply, exceeds the consumption needs of subscribers," he said.

He noted that Iran is in the maintenance season for power plants, preparing for the summer electricity demand of 2025.

If the current trend of fuel supply continues, the power industry will be fully prepared to meet electricity demands, the official said, however, noting that in the event of reduced fuel deliveries, the country will need to implement consumption management plans in other sectors.

Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi also confirmed the positive developments, saying, "In recent days, the electricity supply situation has been favorable, and we have received sufficient fuel. As a result, no blackouts are currently in effect."

