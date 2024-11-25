'All terrorist, criminal authorities of Zionist regime must be prosecuted'

Iran’s Leader has made the comment following arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant over the war in Gaza.
Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says all political and military authorities of the Zionist regime should be prosecuted.
