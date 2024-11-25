Nov 25, 2024, 12:07 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85670291
T T
0 Persons

'All terrorist, criminal authorities of Zionist regime must be prosecuted'

Nov 25, 2024, 12:07 PM
News ID: 85670291
'All terrorist, criminal authorities of Zionist regime must be prosecuted'

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says all political and military authorities of the Zionist regime should be prosecuted.

Iran’s Leader has made the comment following arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant over the war in Gaza.

4194

0 Persons

Your Comment

You are replying to: .