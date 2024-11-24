Deputy FM will travel to Kazan to pursue Iranian students case

Mirzakhani, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kazan, met with two students who were injured in the unfortunate incident of beating by the local police, while following up on their health, and examined the last stages of the proceedings of the said case.

In this meeting, measures were taken and actions are being taken in order to defend the rights of the injured students.

Also, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kazan, during a meeting with two students who were injured in the beating of the local police, discussed the planning of the trip of Jalalzadeh, Deputy Consular and Parliamentary Affairs Minister of Foreign Affairs and the accompanying delegation to Kazan to follow up on the unfortunate incident of the Kazan Federal University.

2050