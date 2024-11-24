One in third Jewish-American teens express solidarity with Hamas: Poll

The latest poll released by an Israeli ministry, conducted after a year of the regime's war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, reveals that more than a third of American Jewish teenagers aged 14 to 18 express solidarity with Hamas.

Specifically, the poll, carried out by Israel's Ministry of Immigration and Combating Antisemitism, found that 36.7 percent of the American Jewish teens surveyed agreed or strongly agreed with the phrase "I stand in solidarity with Hamas".

The report highlights that the rate of solidarity with Hamas among American Jewish teens is significantly higher than among Jewish teens outside the United States, which is claimed to be 7 percent.

Additionally, the poll indicates that 41.3 percent of American Jewish teenagers believe that "Israel is committing murder and massacre in Gaza", a statement that only 10 percent of Jewish teens outside the US agreed with.

Furthermore, the poll shows that 66 percent of American Jewish teens stand in solidarity with and support "the entire Palestinian nation".

According to the poll, 62 percent of respondents identified as Zionist and 84 percent believed that Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish state.

The Zionist regime waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

