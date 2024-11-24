Iranian, Russian wrestling greats come together after PWL tournament in Moscow

The Poddubny Wrestling League took place at Dynamo Sports Academy in Moscow, Russia, on November 22-23, featuring friendly competitions between Iranian and Russian wrestlers.

In these competitions, the Iranian Greco-Roman and free-style wrestling teams triumphed over their Russian counterparts.

Alireza Dabir, head of the Iran Wrestling Federation and an Olympic and world champion in freestyle wrestling, took a commemorative photo with notable champions such as Abdulrashid Sadulaev, Makhach Murtazaliyev, Sazhid Sazhidov, Artur Taymazov, and Issa Hajiyev.

Additionally, Iran's head coach Pejman Dorostkar, and Haji Murad Gatsalov, head coach of the Russian freestyle wrestling team, took a commemorative photo, as well.

