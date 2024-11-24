Hezbollah conducts 34 anti-Israel attacks in 24 hours

The anti-Israel operations involved attacking the regime’s forces in border areas and in the occupied territories to stop their advance, Hezbollah said in a statement early on Sunday.

Hezbollah also confirmed that it had conducted a second drone attack on Shraga military base in Acre in northern Israeli-occupied territories.

In another statement, the Lebanese resistance movement said that it had targeted a gathering of Zionist forces with exploding drones in Al-Khiyam Town, southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah also announced on Saturday night that it had destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank with a guided missile on the outskirts of Al-Jebayn settlement in southern Lebanon.

The border areas in southern Lebanon have turned into scenes of exchange of fire between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah fighters since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023.

Also, since late September 2024, the Israeli regime has intensified its attacks against various areas in Lebanon, especially its southern regions.

In response, Hezbollah has begun carrying out different operations against Israeli bases and settlements to defend Lebanese territory and also in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

