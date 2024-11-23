Hezbollah inflicts casualties on Israeli forces during clashes in Lebanon

In a statement on Saturday, the Lebanese resistance movement said its fighters engaged in combat with Israeli forces in al-Bayada, killing and wounding several Israeli soldiers.

Hezbollah also reported a rocket attack against a group of Israeli soldiers in northern settlement of Hanita after “monitoring” their movements.

The resistance group said the operations were carried out in support of the people of Gaza and in defense of Lebanon.

Additionally, Israeli Channel 12 reported that Hezbollah launched several missiles towards the Al-Mutala region in Upper Galilee. Several buildings were reportedly damaged in the strikes.

The Israeli military launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon early in October after a year of exchanges of fire across the border with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has ramped up its rocket strikes on Israeli military positions and illegal settlements in response.

