Nov 23, 2024, 3:47 PM
News ID: 85668335
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Iran handed win over Kazakhstan at 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualification

Nov 23, 2024, 3:47 PM
News ID: 85668335
Iran handed win over Kazakhstan at 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualification

Tehran, IRNA - The Iran national basketball team was awarded a win over Kazakhstan in Group E of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualification.

The representative of FIBA announced on Saturday that the meeting between the Kazakhstan national team and Iran in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers resulted in a technical loss for Kazakhstan due to their absence.

Kazakhstan was scheduled to play Iran at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran, but did not travel to participate in the match.

As a result, the Iranian team currently leads the standings with six points.

Iran, coached by Sotiris Manolopoulos, is set to face Qatar on November 25 in Doha.

The 2025 FIBA Asia Cup will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from August 5 to 17.

3266**2050

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .