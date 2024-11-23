Iran security forces kill 26, nab 50 terrorists in Sistan and Baluchestan Prov.

Brigadier General Ahmad Shafaei said in an interview with IRNA on Saturday that 50 terrorists have also been arrested and a dozen more surrendered since Operation Martyrs of Security kicked off on October 26. The operation conducted by the IRGC Ground Force's Quds Headquarters is still ongoing in the southeastern province, he added.

According to the spokesman, the main goal of this operation is to enhance the readiness of combat units, and clear the region from terrorist elements.

Shafaei referred to the terrorist incident in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County and the martyrdom of some security personnel on October 26, 2024, noting that the commander of the IRGC Ground Force decided to initiate the operation in this region and expand it.

Operation Martyrs of Security initially took place in the cities of Zahedan, Taftan, and parts of Khash, and was expanded to the cities of Nikshahr, Qasr-e Qand, Rask, and a district of Mehrestan city.

The spokesman expressed hope that the remaining elements of terrorist groups return to the Islamic establishment that has already shown clemency and compassion towards the individuals who admitted their mistakes.

