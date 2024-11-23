Iran agriculture minister, Japanese ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

Nouri Ghezeljeh made the remarks in a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Iran Tamaki Tsukada on Saturday.

The minister also said that Iran-Japan cooperation on environmental issues, especially water, is a good basis for further expanding relations between the two sides.

He also announced Iran’s readiness to cooperate with Japan in food production and agricultural development, engineering services, and production of vaccines, among others.

The Japanese ambassador, for his part, referred to his trip to the northwestern provinces of Iran and Lake Urmia, saying that key topics were discussed on agriculture, water management, and the restoration of Lake Urmia in the presence of the head of the Iran-Japan parliamentary group.

