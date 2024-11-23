Iran envoy to Russia slams mistreatment of Iranian students at Kazan university

“Any kind of misbehavior with Iranian students is condemned and the responsible Russian authorities should be held accountable”, Jalali wrote on his X account on Saturday.

The ambassador also said that the issue has been seriously pursued, and good results have fortunately been achieved.

The responsible authorities expressed surprise at the incident and gave assurance that they would launch an investigation to deal with those mistreating the Iranian students, he said.

Jalali added that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has pursued the issue as well.

The ambassador, citing the Iranian consul general in Kazan, said that the two Iranian students detained during the incident at the university have now been released and they are in good physical condition except for a slight bruise around their eyes.

A number of students studying at Kazan Federal University from different countries, including Uzbekistan, China, Iran, and Turkmenistan, went to the Visa Extension Department of the university to renew their visas.

Police were called in after an argument broke out among some students. The quarrel however continued, and police beat the Iranian students and arrest two of them.

