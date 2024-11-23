Nov 23, 2024, 10:45 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85667769
T T
0 Persons

Tags

'US should compensate for its withdrawal from JCPOA'

Nov 23, 2024, 10:45 AM
News ID: 85667769
'US should compensate for its withdrawal from JCPOA'

Tehran, IRNA—Ali Larijani, a senior Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has stated that the US should compensate for its withdrawal from the previous agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in order to reach a new deal.

Regarding the nuclear issue, Larijani said in a post on X on Saturday that the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, thus causing damage to Iran.

He added that Iran started increasing its production of 60% enriched uranium, noting that the two sides are now in a new situation.

Larijani remarked that if the new US officials claim they are only against Iran's nuclear weapons, they should accept Iran's conditions in exchange for this and agree to the necessary points, including compensation, to reach a new deal.

6125**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .