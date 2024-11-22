7 Urgent measures taken by Iran consulate in Kazan; 2 Iranian students released

"We inform all dear compatriots, especially students and Iranians living in Kazan; on Friday morning, a number of students studying at Kazan Federal University from different countries, including Uzbekistan, China, Iran, Turkmenistan, etc., were visiting the "Visa Extension Center" of the said university to renew their student visas," the Iranian Consulate General in Kazan said in a communique.

It said that following the argument of a number of students with each other and the activation of the alarm system by the security of the said center, the police is sent to the place, adding that the presence of the police and the insistence of the Iranian students led to the continuation of the argument and inhumane and unprofessional beating of the students by the police, and two Iranian students were arrested.

The Consulate General of Iran emphasized that as a result of the actions taken, it was decided; both Iranian students should be released and return to their dormitories and go to the court tomorrow (Saturday) for the proceedings.

Also, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran assured the compatriots, students, and resident Iranians that the issue will be pursued until the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident are identified.

2050