6 Zionist soldiers commit suicide

The Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth wrote that at least 6 soldiers of the Israeli army, who participated in the war in Gaza and Lebanon for a long time, have committed suicide in recent months.

Earlier, in a report referring to the extent of the Israeli regime's human crimes in Gaza, the CNN reported that the rise in the suicide rate among Israeli soldiers returning from the Gaza war indicates the serious psychological damage that people involved in the ongoing genocide have suffered.

