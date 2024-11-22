Fighting terrorism ‘shared goal’ of Iran, Pakistan: Araghchi

In a message posted on social media platform X on Thursday night, Araghchi expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy.

Armed terrorists opened fire on several passenger vehicles carrying Shia Muslims in Pakistan's restive northwestern region, killing at least 42 people, including women.

“Terrorism is unequivocally condemned in all its forms and manifestations,” Araghchi said.

“Countering terrorism effectively is Iran-Pakistan's shared goal. We spare no effort in strengthening bilateral and multilateral coordination and cooperation to uproot the scourge of terrorism,” he added.

Iran’s top diplomat extended condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and government of Pakistan, wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

4353**9417