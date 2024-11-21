it is important that Iran cooperate fully with IAEA, says UN spokesman

Dujarric made the remarks during a briefing on Wednesday local time in response to a reporter’s question, asking him whether IAEA Director-General, Rafael Grossi informed the Board of Governors at the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) that the stockpile of uranium at 20 percent and 60 percent has raised in Iran nuclear sites. Has the Secretary-General heard anything from Rafael Grossi himself or does he have any reaction?

“No, I mean, I don't think he (António Guterres) has spoken to Mr. Grossi in the last few days”, Dujarric replied but clarified: “What I can tell you, obviously Mr. Grossi works for the IAEA, which is independent from the (UN) Secretariat”.

The UN spokesman continued: “What is clear to us is that it is important that Iran cooperate fully with the IAEA and live up to its commitments and obligations with the IAEA.”

Dujarric’s statement came at the time the three European countries, Britain, France, and Germany, known as the Troika have been pushing for another anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA’s board meeting on unfounded claims and forged documents of the Zionist regime related to Iran’s nuclear program.

Grossi, traveled to Tehran last week to discuss how to resolve some safeguards issues and boost the future cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA. During the trip, he met with the Foreign Minister, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization, and the President of Iran, and also visited the two nuclear facilities of Fordow and Natanz.

The IAEA chief characterized his visit to Iran and meetings with officials there as “constructive".

He recently also acknowledged that the IAEA inspectors have found no evidence that could suggest that Iran is seeking to build nuclear weapons, reminding once again to the international community of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

