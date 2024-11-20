Nov 20, 2024, 9:18 PM
Iran defense minister pays tribute to Simon Bolivar

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh paid his respects to the late Venezuelan politician, Simon Bolivar, by attending the tomb of the leader of the liberation revolutions of Latin America.

Iran's Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics paid his respects on Wednesday to Simon Bolivar, the national hero of Venezuela and the leader of the liberation revolutions of Latin America in the fight against imperialism.

