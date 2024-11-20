Iran president calls for ‘broader, deeper’ ties with Qatar

During a meeting Wednesday with visiting Qatari prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Pezeshkian urged the speedy implementation of agreements reached during his trip to Doha early last month.

"Iran will act on what it says and will be committed to its agreements," the Iranian president said, adding that he hopes the mutual agreements will be fully implemented.

Pezeshkian also called for unity within the Islamic world, which he said must show to the world that they can coexist peacefully based on mutual respect.

The Iranian president extended an invitation for the Emir of Qatar to visit Iran.

For his part, the Qatari prime minister expressed his country’s eagerness to expand relations with Iran, noting that plans are in place for the Emir to visit Iran early next year.

Al Thani said the Qatari government is committed to bilateral agreements with Iran.

