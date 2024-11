Nader Yarahmadi said on Wednesday that Iran is hosting around six million legal and illegal refugees, adding that the country has accelerated the process to expel those who have entered the country illegally.

Yarahmadi said many of the refugees who have been evicted from Iran have provided officials with false identity documents.

He said, however, that Iran will continue to provide services to all refugees until their status and background is fully determined.

