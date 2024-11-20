Iraqi resistance attacks Israeli military target with drone

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq issued a statement on Wednesday announcing drone strikes on a military target of the Zionist regime in northern occupied Palestine, according to the Lebanese Al-Ahd news website.

The statement added that in line with the resistance against the Israeli occupiers, helping the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and responding to the crimes of the Zionist regime against women, children, and the elderly, the combatants of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq attacked a military target in northern occupied territories with a drone.

The Iraqi resistance has vowed to continue its operations against Israeli targets with increasing intensity.

In recent months, the Iraqi resistance has targeted the Israeli regime’s important bases in different parts of occupied Palestine.

The Islamic resistance in Iraq had already warned that if the Israeli attacks on Gaza continued, the group would escalate its anti-Zionist operations in the occupied territories.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Strip. Additionally, the number of those killed in Lebanon has surpassed 3,400.

