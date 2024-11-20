Syria is key link in chain of resistance, says Iranian leader's adviser

In a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh in Tehran on Wednesday, Velayati emphasized the growing strategic ties between Iran and Syria. He stated that such cooperation has significant implications at both regional and international levels.

“Syria has played a critical role in the fight against Zionists and stands as the principal link in the chain of resistance,” Velayati noted, underscoring the shared victories of the resistance front against threats such as Daesh. He claimed the United States created Daesh to destabilize Syria and Iraq, but collaboration among Iran, Syria, and Iraq led to its defeat.

“The resistance front must be strengthened further. There is no path forward except through unity and resilience against common enemies,” he asserted, emphasizing the crucial role of Iran and Syria as pillars of this front.

Velayati also lauded Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s leadership, calling him a source of pride for the Syrian Arab Republic in confronting Zionist and US-led aggression.

Sabbagh, for his part, reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Tehran and Damascus, stressing the need to deepen cooperation amidst ongoing regional challenges. “Changing circumstances cannot alter realities—our enemy remains the same, and resistance against it is a necessity,” he said.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation to address ongoing crises and promote peace and stability in the region.

