Top Pakistani military officials visit Iran’s pavilion at Karachi defense exhibition

Karachi, IRNA -- Top Pakistani military officials including the country's Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Navid Ashraf have visited the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the 12th International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) in the port city of Karachi.

During the visit on Wednesday, Ashraf was welcomed by head of Iran's military delegation to the IDEAS Brigadier General Mojtaba Ramezanzadeh.

Some senior officials of the Pakistani Navy accompanied the commander during the visit. 

Ashraf visited different parts of the Iranian pavilion and got acquainted with the industrial capabilities of the Iranian Ministry of Defense in areas such as the production of war drones, missiles, defense systems and electronic weapons.

Later in the day, Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistani Army General Asim Munir also visited Iran’s pavilion. 

During the visit, Iran's military delegation headed by Ramezanzadeh as well as the country’s Consul General Hassan Nourian and Iranian Military Attaché Mohammad Mohsen Shahabi were present as well.  

The Iranian delegation briefed the Pakistani army official on the latest defense and military achievements by their country.

