X suspends Italian-language account of Ayatollah Khamenei’s website

The platform, formerly known as Twitter, suspended the account on Wednesday, with a brief statement appearing on the page that said, "X suspends accounts that violate the X Rules."

It did not specify what the alleged violation was.

This is not the first time the US-based company has targeted the Supreme Leader's accounts.

Late in October, X suspended a Hebrew-language accountof Khamenei.ir a day after it was launched. The account was later restored.

Later, the platform also imposed a one-day ban on the Azeri-language account of the website publishing content on behalf of Ayatollah Khamenei.

The account had attracted more than 43,000 followers, mostly from Muslims based in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

