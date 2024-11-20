Pakistan lauds Iran's peaceful approach in region

General Muhammad Ali met with Brigadier General Mojtaba Ramezanzadeh, the head of the Iranian military delegation, on Wednesday at the Iranian pavilion during the 12th International Defense Exhibition, known as "IDEAS 2024," held in the port city of Karachi and discussed various defense and security issues of mutual interest.

General Muhammad Ali expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the Iranian delegation to participate in the arms exhibition and emphasized the importance of continuing the collaboration between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Mojtaba Ramezanzadeh emphasized the importance of increasing interactions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the friendly and brotherly government of Pakistan.

He called for strengthening ties between the two countries in all areas and pointed out that Iran's participation in the 12th International Arms Exhibition is a significant step toward enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

